Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.88 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.66.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

