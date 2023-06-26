Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

IBM opened at $129.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

