Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,621,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $187.93 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,766,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

