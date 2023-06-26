Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

