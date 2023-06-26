Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 49.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.0% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 13,845 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $11,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FDX opened at $232.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

