Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,839,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Capri by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,267,000 after purchasing an additional 312,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.81 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

