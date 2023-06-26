Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 88,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $87.52 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.