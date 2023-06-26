Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 189.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.21.

NYSE OSK opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

