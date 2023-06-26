Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,069,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

