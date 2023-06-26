Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,706,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $2,673,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Shares of VMI opened at $296.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.27 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

