Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.02 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after buying an additional 609,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

