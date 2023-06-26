Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.