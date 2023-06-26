Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 633 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $274.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.12. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

