Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ichor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Ichor Stock Performance

ICHR opened at $35.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

