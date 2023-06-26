Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALX. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Calix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix Price Performance

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.