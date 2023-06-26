Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Price Performance

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $177.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.45. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.