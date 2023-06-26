Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth $42,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Stock Up 0.1 %

CABO stock opened at $634.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $704.11. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $602.70 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,021.67.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.