Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter worth $1,725,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Roche by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

