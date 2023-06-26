Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EW opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.