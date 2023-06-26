Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $506.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $518.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

