Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,913 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 390,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,018,000 after buying an additional 311,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $60.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.18. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

