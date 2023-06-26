Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

