Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 125,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

SSR Mining stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $314.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at SSR Mining

In other news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

