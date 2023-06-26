Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,310 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 71,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
