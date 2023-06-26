Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

