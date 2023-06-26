Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,556 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BABA opened at $84.92 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

