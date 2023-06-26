Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVBF. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

