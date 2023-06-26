Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 27,022 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

