Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 279 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $124.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $73.27 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

