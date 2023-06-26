Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.22.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

