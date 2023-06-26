Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

GTES stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.