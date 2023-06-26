Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 41,566 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,566 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,838,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $169,168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.84 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

