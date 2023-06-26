Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 46,478 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 453.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.