Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 70,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 796,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.