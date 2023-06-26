Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,267 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,369,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.83. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $451,078 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

