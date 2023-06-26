Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WESCO International by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

WESCO International Price Performance

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WCC stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

