Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMS opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

