Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Stephens lowered their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

