Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,620,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortive by 344.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Fortive by 74.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 130.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

