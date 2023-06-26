Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

