CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $477.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.19 and a 200 day moving average of $491.96. The company has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

