CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $33.63 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.58.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

