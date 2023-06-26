Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $129.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

