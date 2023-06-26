Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after acquiring an additional 294,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $430.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

