Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 854,930 shares of company stock worth $29,996,488. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.