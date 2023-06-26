Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 6.9 %

COIN opened at $61.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,654. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

