Comparing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) and Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Thai Oil Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.08% -8.15% -2.86% Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Thai Oil Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Thai Oil Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Thai Oil Public shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Thai Oil Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $14.10 billion 0.72 -$183.00 million ($2.27) -12.08 Thai Oil Public N/A N/A N/A $1.74 0.75

Thai Oil Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thai Oil Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.2%. Thai Oil Public pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 154.2%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -352.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Thai Oil Public pays out 115.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Thai Oil Public beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in investment properties; construction and sale of single-family homes; and management of a country club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments. The company produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes. It also produces and distributes lube base oil, bitumen/asphalt, and other by-products, as well as special products, such as treated distillate aromatics extract; and hydrocarbon and chemical solvents, and other chemicals. In addition, the company operates natural gas-fired combined-cycle co-generation power plants that generate and sell electricity, steam, and utilities to companies and industrial users, as well as invests in other power generating companies and related business. Further, it is involved in the production of ethanol; and manufacture and sale of linear alkyl benzene for use in the production of detergents and cleaning products; and provision of human resource management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

