Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 36.4% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 51.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 25.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

