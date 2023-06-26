Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

HD opened at $300.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.