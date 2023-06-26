Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market cap of $405.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.